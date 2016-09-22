NAB to FCC: ATSC 3.0 Is Next Competition Driver

WASHINGTON—The ability to capitalize on over-the-air broadcasting is up to the FCC and whether or not it approves the transition to the ATSC 3.0 next-generation transmission standard. That is the opinion of the National Association of Broadcasters in comments given to the FCC on the state of video programming competition. The NAB said that broadcasting is being “hamstrung by analog-era regs, including the ownership restrictions that the Wheeler FCC has declined to appreciably loosen.”

