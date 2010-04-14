NAB: Sony intros 3D Blu-ray Edit Tools



Sony's Creative Software division used NAB's stage this week to unveil its new Blu-print 6 authoring application for the Blu-ray Disc standard, as well as its new 3D subtitle offset editing application, dubbed Z Depth. Sony is Blu-ray's chief proponent.



Sony said the new editing tools are designed to allow users to take advantage of "the precise balance of art and technology needed to produce 3D Blu-ray Discs."



Sony (Booth C11001), which had to play catch-up in the HD flat-screen production market a few years ago, is now among the first out of the gate with 3D Blu-ray authoring/editing tools for professionals. The firm said its upgraded Blu-print 6 now will be capable of authoring 3D titles in accordance with the Blu-ray Disc Association's 3D specification.



Blu-print 6 allows the import of MVC-encoded content and support of 3D menu and subtitle graphics. Sony said its 3D Blu-ray integration of Java also provides the option of user interactivity (such as BD-Live). And its new Z Depth application generates offset metadata files necessary for 3D BD projects — aimed at allowing editors to accurately position subtitles when creating Blu-ray content in 3D.



