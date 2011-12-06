NAB Show StartUp Loft to feature emerging companies

Those attending the 2012 NAB Show will see for the first time at the convention a new destination devoted to emerging media, technology and entertainment companies.

The demonstration area, dubbed the StartUp Loft, will be located in the South Hall Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The NAB Show 2012 exhibit is scheduled for April 16 to 19. The StartUp Loft will include companies that did not have a commercially available product or service prior to Jan. 1, 2011.

According to an NAB press release, the new loft was created as a special attraction to provide startup companies with a one-time opportunity to showcase their products and services to the convention.

Convention organizers will accept submissions from startups through Dec. 16, 2011, and will select the finalists for the StartUp Loft by Jan. 20, 2012.