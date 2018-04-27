Trending

NAB Show Releases Attendance Numbers

WASHINGTON--Attendance at the 2018 NAB Show was down 10 percent, according to numbers released by NAB this week. 

Here is the breakdown (with 2017 numbers in parenthesis)

TOTAL REGISTERED ATTENDEES: 93,171 (103,443) 

INTERNATIONAL ATTENDEES: 25,550 (26,714) 

COUNTRIES REPRESENTED: 153 (161) 

NUMBER OF EXHIBITORS: 1,718 (1,518) 

SQUARE FEET OF EXHIBIT SPACE: 1,020,247 net square feet (1,063,380) 