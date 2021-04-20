NAB Show Premiere to Demonstrate How NextGen TV Can Spot ‘Fake News’

WASHINGTON—NAB, E.W. Scripps, IT consultancy Fincons Group and the News Literacy Project will demonstrate how local TV newsrooms can use NextGen TV’s dynamic, interactive capability to combat fake news.

“The important role broadcasters play in educating and engaging American viewers is more vital than ever as we look at the landscape of misinformation that has permeated our culture,” said NAB CTO Sam Matheny.

The demonstration, part of the NAB Show Premiere session on April 21 at 12:30 p.m. EDT, will examine how these capabilities can be used to improve the news literacy of the public and combat misinformation, which NAB calls “one of the biggest problems facing our democracy—and the media industry—today.”

During the eight-minute demo, real-life examples of how consumers can research credible news sources and test their own news literacy skills by engaging with interactive content via a NextGen TV-compliant application that offers quizzes, polls, tips, a VOD library and other resources that can be used during live programming, NAB said.

“NextGen TV is a terrific opportunity for companies like Scripps to further our mission to inform, engage and entertain our consumers,” said Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson.

An interactive Q&A and networking session with tech, journalism and news literacy experts from the companies participating in the demo will take place at 1 p.m.

“We’re excited that news literacy is the focus of this demonstration that shows how new technology can be used in innovative ways to educate people to recognize fact from fiction,” said Darragh Worland, vice president of creative services for the News Literacy Project.