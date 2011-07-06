NAB Show opens 2012 call for speakers

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is calling on digital and entertainment media professionals and members of the NAB Show content community to become more active participants in the development of the overall education program for the NAB Show. Tools to accomplish this include an all-industry call for speakers, a LinkedIn speaker alumni community, and a Program Advisory Group.

All interested professionals are encouraged to submit presentation or session proposals for the 2012 NAB Show, held April 14-19 in Las Vegas, prior to the entry deadline of Oct. 21. Submission contact information and additional information on topics considered for proposal submissions can be found on the NAB website.