NAB Show NY: Dalet to Showcase Media Workflows, Next-Gen Newsroom Solutions

Dalet will demo Dalet Flex for Teams and Dalet Pyramid solutions at NAB Show New York. Both solutions now run fully in the cloud.

Dalet Flex for Teams is based on the Dalet Flex media workflow platform. The multitenanted software-as-a-service (SaaS) makes key media logistics use cases such as library management and multiplatform content distribution accessible to the team through affordable, pre-configured workflows fully hosted and managed by Dalet.

The company says Dalet Flex for Teams “makes it easy for customers to get up and running quickly and scale as needed with control over budgets.” Dalet Flex can be hosted by customers, in the cloud or on-premises, or by Dalet as a dedicated, single-tenant implementation.

Dalet Pyramid solutions enable newsrooms running Dalet Galaxy five to expand their workflow with next-gen news production capabilities. Available as a subscription, these plug-and-play solutions add efficiency for centralized planning, remote editing and digital production:

● Centralized Planning meets the needs of multiplatform and multisite news operations with a kanban-based news planning tool that allows news organizations to visualize, manage and assign stories at the corporate level.

● Remote Editing offers fast, web-based news editing capabilities in a browser even with limited bandwidth. Editors can upload rushes, gather source materials, edit videos from anywhere, and publish remotely.

● Digital Production allows news organizations to plan, produce, edit video and distribute digital-first news content. It offers support for multiple aspect ratios, digital graphics and pre-configured social media publishing.

NAB Show New York will be held Oct. 19–20 at the Javits Center. Dalet will be in Booth 1419 on the show floor.