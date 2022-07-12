NAB Show New York Opens Registration

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The NAB has announced that registration has opened for NAB Show New York, October 17-20, 2022 (exhibits October 19-20) at the Javits Center.

The event's mid-point timing six months following NAB Show in Las Vegas provides a unique opportunity for the NAB Show community to connect at a major East Coast venue, the organizers said.

Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters and co-located with the AES New York 2022 Convention, NAB Show New York offers hands-on learning and discovery of advanced product features, applications and workflows that promote superior audio and video experiences.

"We are thrilled to be back in person in New York and look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for exhibitors and attendees," said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director, Global Connections and Events. "The success of NAB Show in Las Vegas reinforced the power of live events and the desire for a return to in-person trade shows. NAB Show New York is an important touch point for the industry to re-engage with the technology and thought leaders who are revolutionizing the art of storytelling and moving the business forward."

Exhibits Pass registrants receive full access to NAB Show New York and AES exhibits as well as education on the show floor, including an experiential zone featuring special theaters, demonstrations and networking activities.

For information on registration packages and to register, click here .

Press registration will be open for qualified members of the media later this month.

Conference programs requiring separate registration include: