NAB Show: JVC unveiling Next-Gen ProHD Camcorder

GY-HM790 ProHD Camcorder

JVC plans to intro its GY-HM790, the firm's new flagship ProHD camcorder, next week at NAB (Booth C4314).



The new shoulder-mount camera supports either multicore or fiber-based production. Like its predecessors, it's primarily configured for providing local news/weather ENG and sports production capabilities, with some new features.



To provide a lighter and more compact footprint, the GY-HM790 consists of three 1/3-inch CCDs designed for more field maneuverability and enhanced flexibility (i.e., with studio robotic camera control systems).



It records tapelessly in 1080i, 720p and 480i at 35 Mbps (HQ mode/variable bit rate) or 19 Mbps/25 Mbps (SP mode/constant bit rate). Standard features include a Canon 14x zoom lens, although the GY-HM790 can accommodate a variety of lenses with a 1/3-inch bayonet lens mount.



The GY-HM790 (successor of the GY-HM700) has a dual-card slot design that allows recording to non-proprietary SDHC Class 6 or 10 solid-state media cards. JVC's file recording technology provides image-capture in editable file formats for Apple Final Cut Pro (.mov) and other major NLE systems (.mp4) compatible with Sony XDCAM EX.



