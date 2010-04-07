NAB Show: JVC unveiling Next-Gen ProHD Camcorder
GY-HM790 ProHD Camcorder
JVC plans to intro its GY-HM790, the firm's new flagship ProHD camcorder, next week at NAB (Booth C4314).
The new shoulder-mount camera supports either multicore or fiber-based production. Like its predecessors, it's primarily configured for providing local news/weather ENG and sports production capabilities, with some new features.
To provide a lighter and more compact footprint, the GY-HM790 consists of three 1/3-inch CCDs designed for more field maneuverability and enhanced flexibility (i.e., with studio robotic camera control systems).
It records tapelessly in 1080i, 720p and 480i at 35 Mbps (HQ mode/variable bit rate) or 19 Mbps/25 Mbps (SP mode/constant bit rate). Standard features include a Canon 14x zoom lens, although the GY-HM790 can accommodate a variety of lenses with a 1/3-inch bayonet lens mount.
The GY-HM790 (successor of the GY-HM700) has a dual-card slot design that allows recording to non-proprietary SDHC Class 6 or 10 solid-state media cards. JVC's file recording technology provides image-capture in editable file formats for Apple Final Cut Pro (.mov) and other major NLE systems (.mp4) compatible with Sony XDCAM EX.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox