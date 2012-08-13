NAB Show Issues Call for Speakers

WASHINGTON: The NAB is looking for speakers, panel, roundtable and workshop organizers to fill the sessions for the April show.

The deadline is Oct. 19 for proposals. See this list of “conferences” that are on the NAB’s recruiting list and what to submit to impress the decision-makers. Topics run from traditional to “disruptive.”

The NAB is no pushover. It explains, “Proposals featuring original content, research or rarely-seen yet highly regarded speakers will receive very favorable consideration.” But it warns, “Proposals promoting company products or services will not be accepted; however proposals explaining the underlying technologies used in broadcast products or services will be considered.”

The 2013 NAB Show is April 6–11, 2013 in Las Vegas.