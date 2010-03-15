NAB Show Hosts 'Post Pit'

The NAB Show is debuting the “Post Pit,” a workflow presentation stage, complete with a networking lounge and series of mini sessions, in the South Lower Hall of the LVCC, April 12-15.



The Post Pit brings together user groups and individuals who use post-production and other digital story-telling software and hardware products on display at the NAB Show.



Produced in partnership with Final Cut Pro User Group (FCPUG) Network SuperMeet, fxguide, Digital Production Buzz and Future Media Concepts (FMC), Post Pit will offer attendees and exhibitors an interactive experience in which to showcase creative content, while top talent take the stage to share tips and tricks to aid digital video creators and editors in navigating the various tools used in the trade.



“We applaud NAB’s decision to add the Post Pit as an exciting new venue to the NAB Show exhibit hall and appreciate our active role in providing speakers from within our community as highlights to the Post Pit schedule,” said SuperMeet co-producers Daniel Berube (Boston FCPUG) and Michael Horton (Los Angeles FCPUG) in a joint statement. “We expect the networking prospects and guru talk offered within the Post Pit to be a big draw for content creators and digital filmmakers. Think of the Post Pit as our central gathering spot for the creative community at this year’s NAB Show.”



fxguide Co-Founder Mike Seymour says they’re targeting “serious” production pros, addressing high-end digital capture to final feature film post production. “We’ve lined up directors and visual effects supervisors to share real world production techniques using the latest gear.”



Some of the presenters include Ted Schilowitz of Red Camera Company, post guru Scott Simmons with tips on editing a Canon 5D multicamera concert, and Taz Goldstein of HandHeldHollywood.com who will focus on the top five iApps and hardware every filmmaker needs.



A networking lounge within Post Pit will provide an intimate space for attendees to meet with other content professionals, see interactive demonstrations and mingle with a broad representation of vendors including Adobe, Avid, AJA Video, Blackmagic Design, Canon, GenArts, Inc., The Foundry and JVC. Post Pit will also feature networking receptions during the day and after hours.