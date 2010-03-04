NAB Show Gives Game

WASHINGTON: This year’s NAB Show will once again feature several sessions focused on video games and their role in digital entertainment. Last year was the inaugural one for the platform’s coverage at the Big Broadcast Show.



Three sessions on Wednesday, April 14 “will delve into video gaming’s convergence with other major media, international growth and the influence of women in the expansion of the industry,” the NAB said. Panelists will discuss the “evolution of interactive content provided by video games in relation to the content lifecycle.”



A super session dubbed “Convergence in Entertainment and Games” will cover the “integration of video games, feature films, mobile applications and social networking, as well as new opportunities to generate revenue, share content and leverage new technologies.”



Megan Gaiser, president & CEO of HER Interactive will moderate. Panelists will include Reto Bodmer, founder and chief operating officer of Evolved Games; Sebastien de Halleux, co-founder of Playfish and Dale Strang, CEO of Viximo.



A session entitled “Global Games: How International Markets Are Playing a Leading Role,” will explore worldwide implications for gaming. It will be led by Dale Strang and feature Daniel Kim, CEO of Nexon Games and Sean Malatesta, CEO of Indiagames.



“She’s Got Game: Exploring the Rising Importance and Influence of Women in Interactive Entertainment,” will address those representing 45 percent of the video-gaming market. Women are said to be the fastest-growing segment of the business. Belinda Van Sickle, president of GameDocs and chair of Women in Games International will moderate. Jennifer MacLean, CEO of 38Games; Kellee Santiago, president of That Game Company and Megan Gaiser of HER will participate.



The NAB Show will take place April 10-15 in Las Vegas.