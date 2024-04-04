NAB Show Exhibitor Insight—Avid

TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2024 NAB Show?

DAVE COLANTUONI: We expect to see more innovation around transcription and language, semantic and generative AI technologies. Generative AI will dominate the show. We will also see an evolution of hybrid and cloud solutions and IP-based workflows for cloud production and enhanced interoperability for collaboration.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

COLANTUONI: In the Avid booth (SU2014) we will be showcasing a tech preview of our journalist toolset MediaCentral Cloud UX’s enhanced production capabilities that integrate multiple AI technologies into real-world news and production workflows.

Integrating our artistic digital assistant Avid Ada generative AI for story summaries, advanced transcription and translation and semantic technology, we’ll be showing our Avid Ada AI Recommendation Engine, which allows content creators to collaborate with team members by locating content to create stories quickly and easily to get to air faster. In addition, users can view transcriptions and transcription summaries, view multiple languages in near real time and seamlessly edit using the transcription to create a final story.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

COLANTUONI: Avid Ada’s power is taking tomorrow’s enhanced AI technologies and integrating them into today’s workflows. This accelerates productions and allows content creators to focus on quality and story, without having to learn new tools or change existing workflows.

TVT: What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

COLANTUONI: There is always something new to learn at NAB Show. The industry is at the beginning of a renaissance of new technology and it’s exciting to see production workflows evolve so quickly, especially in the area of AI. NAB Show is also a great time to check in with customers and our industry partners to see all that’s new and special.