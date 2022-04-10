NAB Show Exhibitor Insight: Clear-Com

TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2022 NAB Show?

BOB BOSTER: It is likely that the continuing trend towards IP-based operations, as well as cloud and hybrid models for media production will continue to be a driver in new technological developments. What we have seen happen to the market during COVID-19 will be top of mind—remote production, hybrid workflows and the like. That being said, I think people are also going to simply be thinking about how to get projects completed given the ongoing challenges caused by the global supply chain issues. In that context there will be a lot of thought around how to achieve a necessary workflow by reconfiguring existing infrastructures, with minimal additions and costs.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

BOSTER: We’re most excited about bringing our new Arcadia Central Station to the show, so people have the chance to demo it in person.

Arcadia is a scalable IP intercom platform that integrates wired and digital wireless partyline systems along with third-party Dante devices in a single rack unit. The system scales to meet varying production needs, offering a base level of 32 IP ports, which can be expanded to up to 96 IP ports (and beyond in future releases).

Customers have been eager for a version of Arcadia with HelixNet integration, and at the NAB Show, this will be available for demonstration.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

BOSTER: Arcadia really offers a unique combination of market-leading solutions all in a single unit, and it’s applicable to a number of key workflows including smaller-scale broadcasting, media production, corporate video production and live event, broadcast and streaming hybrid productions. No other product on the market offers the same range of capabilities.

TVT: How has the pandemic affected your company's business over the past two years and how will it impact how you exhibit at this year's show?

BOSTER: We have been fortunate enough to remain fully operational during these last couple of years. COVID-19 increased demand for some of our products that enable remote production workflows, which were already being used at many broadcast facilities, but were needed in higher quantities. We saw many of our live events partners convert from live event production to virtual event and hybrid event production—in many cases, they were able to supplement their existing Clear-Com products with an LQ IP Interface, Agent-IC Mobile Intercom App or Station-IC Virtual Desktop Client.

Of course, some of the secondary COVID-19 effects, like the global supply chain crisis and labor shortages have been impacting us, our partners, our suppliers and our end users in complex, unpredicted ways. At this point, I think we are all figuring out how to move forward through these challenges and come out stronger. We look forward to sharing with all those groups in person in Las Vegas after what feels like a VERY long time apart.