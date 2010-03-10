NAB Show Digital Cinema Summit to bring 3-D into focus

The 2010 NAB Show will offer those interested in 3-D stereoscopic motion pictures an intensive program devoted to the emerging technology as well as the opportunities it is creating during the 2010 Digital Cinema Summit, April 10-11, in Las Vegas.

Jointly produced by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the Entertainment Technology Center (ETC) at the University of Southern California, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the summit will feature multiple expert speakers and in-depth sessions. The summit will focus on all points of the 3-D content creation and consumption chain, including creation, packaging, distribution and display.

The summit will offer a rich program of in-depth sessions, including:

• “Understanding Stereopsis and 3D Image Capture”

• “3-D Programming — Lessons Learned”

• “3-D Conversion”

• “Stereography and Storytelling”

• “Digital Cinema Roll-out — A Status Report”

• “Technical Issues for 3-D Digital Cinema”

• “Production and Projection Techniques for Immersive Media”

• “Can There Ever Be a Common Worldwide 3-D TV Broadcast Standard?”

• “3-D Consumer Displays — What Are The Technical Differences?”

• “3-D Consumer Experience in the Home — The Interoperability Challenges”

• “3-D 10 Years Hence — 20/20 in 2020?”

The summit also will offer keynote speeches by John Honeycutt, executive vice president and chief media technology officer of Discovery Communications, and technology consultant Mark Schubin.