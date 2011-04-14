NAB Show attendance sees increase from 2010 mark

NAB Show organizers said April 12 that show attendance at this year’s event was more than 4500 people greater than at the 2010 NAB Show.

According to figures released by the NAB, attendance figures showed:

· Total registered attendees: 92,708

· International attendees: 25,691

· Countries represented: 151

· News media attendees: 1314

Final attendance at the 2010 NAB Show was 88,044.