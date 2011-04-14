NAB Show attendance sees increase from 2010 mark
NAB Show organizers said April 12 that show attendance at this year’s event was more than 4500 people greater than at the 2010 NAB Show.
According to figures released by the NAB, attendance figures showed:
· Total registered attendees: 92,708
· International attendees: 25,691
· Countries represented: 151
· News media attendees: 1314
Final attendance at the 2010 NAB Show was 88,044.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox