NAB Show announces winner of ‘And I’m a Broader-caster’ competition

NAB Show organizers announced March 30 the winner of the debut “And I'm a Broader-caster” competition, a 60-second video clip competition that highlights the impact user-generated content has on the creation, development and distribution processes within the content lifecycle.

Krista Homiak of Denver submitted the winning entry. The video will be featured on-site and streamed online during the 2010 NAB Show.

Homiak's entry identifies what the term “broader-caster” means to her as well as how it applies to her role within the content community. Homiak aggregates content from more than 200 companies and brands to create a one-stop shop programming lineup, Homiak said.

Homiak received an NAB Show pass that provided free access to all sessions, conferences, luncheons and exhibits, as well as complimentary hotel accommodations for six nights at a Las Vegas hotel.