NAB Pushing Repack ‘As Quickly As Possible’

WASHINGTON—Representatives on both sides of the aisle sent a letter Monday, Oct. 16, to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai calling for the repack timeline to remain on schedule. The National Association of Broadcasters later released their own statement promising to work with policymakers to make that goal a reality.

The following statement is attributed to Dennis Wharton, NAB executive vice president of communications:

“NAB pledges to work in bipartisan fashion with policymakers to complete the repack transition as quickly as possible. Every day, tens of millions of TV viewers and radio listeners rely on hometown broadcasters for news, entertainment and lifeline emergency weather alerts. Our goal is to protect viewers and listeners as we work towards a smooth and speedy conclusion of the repack.”

