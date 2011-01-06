NAB Pushes Off-Air TV Technology With Website



While some viewers are "cutting the cord" and relying on off-air reception and downloading of premium TV content, many consumers haven't noticed the advances broadcasters have accomplished in the transition from analog to digital transmission.



NAB shows a vision of a future in its Jan. 4, 2011, news release. The Website shows the value of local TV broadcasting and outlines of the new technologies being developed for TV broadcasting.



NAB has posted an ad that stations can run to promote TV broadcast technology. It reads, "What's the future of broadcast TV? It's HD, 3D mobile TV--technology, not regulation from Washington D.C."



The ad also directs viewers to the web site. Video is available on the site.



