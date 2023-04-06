NAB Promotes Josh Miely to VP, Content Design and Development

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has promoted of Josh Miely to vice president of Content Design and Development within the organization's Global Connections and Events department—the team that produces NAB Show. Miely will assume the role on April 27 and report to NAB Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Global Connections and Events Chris Brown.

In his new role, Miely will lead the design, development and delivery of content programming for NAB Show events. He will also support content and program development efforts for virtual events on NAB Amplify as well as NAB’s regional and community-based events.

"Josh is an expert in crafting educational opportunities featuring newsmakers, thought leaders and gamechangers tackling the top-of-mind issues of the day,” said Brown. “With his dynamic personality and keen understanding of the ongoing evolution of content, Josh will help us continue delivering best-in-class programming that offers the NAB Show community insight into the future of media and entertainment."

Miely joined NAB in June 2007 and has held a variety of roles in the Radio and Industry Affairs departments, including most recently as director of Member Experience, Industry Affairs. In this role, Miely developed in-person conference education for broadcasters at NAB Show, NAB Show New York and online educational offerings such as webinars and The NAB Podcast, for which he served as the longtime host and producer.

Previously, Miely worked in promotions, production and sales for radio stations in Ohio and Maryland, as well as an on-air personality. He holds a B.Sc. in Communications from Ohio University.