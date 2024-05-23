NAB President Curtis LeGeyt, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr to Join ATSC at its Annual Meeting
ATSC’s NextGen Broadcast Conference and Member Meeting will take place June 13-14 at the Marriott Marquis in Washington
WASHINGTON—The ATSC announced this week that NAB President Curtis LeGeyt and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr will speak at the association’s annual meeting next month at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.
ATSC’s NextGen Broadcast Conference and Member Meeting will take place June 13 & 14th and will focus on new opportunities for broadcasting utilizing ATSC 3.0, the next-generation broadcast standard that is now available to viewers in 75 markets across the U.S., 80% of viewers in South Korea and soon 66% in Jamaica.
Both LeGeyt and Carr will address the meeting Thursday afternoon, June 13.
“ATSC 3.0 is a robust and flexible wireless system built on an Internet Protocol backbone, ideal for new applications for international business, emergency information, mobility, and remarkable enhancements for traditional TV broadcasting. Each year, we welcome the broadcast industry to get together and learn about new avenues for next-generation broadcasting, and to hear updates on the deployment of ATSC 3.0 across the world. We look forward to robust conversations about the latest opportunities to apply flexible ATSC 3.0 broadcasts with local sports, interactive functions, automotive applications and more,” said Madeleine Noland, President of ATSC.
Announced sessions for the Conference include:
- Playing the Game: NEXTGEN TV Sports
- Interactive Apps Unleashed
- Inspiring Consumers: The Latest Research on NEXTGEN TV
- Datacasting: Leveraging the ATSC 3.0 IP Backbone to Diversify Revenue Streams
- Are We There Yet? NextGen Automotive TV
- Emergency Messaging Update
- NEXTGEN TV Consumer Devices Update
ATSC Members can participate in all three days of events, including both the ATSC Annual Members Meeting and the vibrant two-day conference. program. The capstone of the event will be the presentation of the annual Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributor Award and the Mark Richer Medal for industry leadership, the organization’s highest honors, on June 14.
While the Hotel room block is now closed, ATSC has secured a LIMITED number of rooms at the Marriott Marquis for the conference. If you are interested in booking from this small inventory of available rooms please send an email to: atsc@atsc.org with your rooming requirements and we will respond promptly.
Registration for the event is open on ATSC.org, at: https://www.atsc.org/events/nextgen-broadcast-conference/
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.