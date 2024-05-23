NAB President Curtis LeGeyt, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr to Join ATSC at its Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON—The ATSC announced this week that NAB President Curtis LeGeyt and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr will speak at the association’s annual meeting next month at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.

ATSC’s NextGen Broadcast Conference and Member Meeting will take place June 13 & 14th and will focus on new opportunities for broadcasting utilizing ATSC 3.0, the next-generation broadcast standard that is now available to viewers in 75 markets across the U.S., 80% of viewers in South Korea and soon 66% in Jamaica.

Both LeGeyt and Carr will address the meeting Thursday afternoon, June 13.



“ATSC 3.0 is a robust and flexible wireless system built on an Internet Protocol backbone, ideal for new applications for international business, emergency information, mobility, and remarkable enhancements for traditional TV broadcasting. Each year, we welcome the broadcast industry to get together and learn about new avenues for next-generation broadcasting, and to hear updates on the deployment of ATSC 3.0 across the world. We look forward to robust conversations about the latest opportunities to apply flexible ATSC 3.0 broadcasts with local sports, interactive functions, automotive applications and more,” said Madeleine Noland, President of ATSC.



Announced sessions for the Conference include:

Playing the Game: NEXTGEN TV Sports

Interactive Apps Unleashed

Inspiring Consumers: The Latest Research on NEXTGEN TV

Datacasting: Leveraging the ATSC 3.0 IP Backbone to Diversify Revenue Streams

Are We There Yet? NextGen Automotive TV

Emergency Messaging Update

NEXTGEN TV Consumer Devices Update

ATSC Members can participate in all three days of events, including both the ATSC Annual Members Meeting and the vibrant two-day conference. program. The capstone of the event will be the presentation of the annual Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributor Award and the Mark Richer Medal for industry leadership, the organization’s highest honors, on June 14.

