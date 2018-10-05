NAB PILOT Announces 10 New Broadcast Scholarships

The National Association of Broadcasters’ PILOT initiative will now offer 10 scholarships in partnership with the Broadcast Education Association.

In the announcement, NAB Executive Vice President/ Chief Technology Officer Sam Matheny said, “Broadcast and media technology is a fast-moving environment, and attracting and educating future leaders is a priority for PILOT and NAB. These PILOT scholarships are intended to increase academic awareness of broadcast technology, and help students prepare for a career in the technical side of the media arts. We are happy to be working with BEA on this program, as a key component of PILOT’s technology education efforts.”



The new scholarship program will provide funds up to $5,000 to “college sophomores, juniors, seniors entering graduate school and graduate students” who are studying “broadcast television or radio engineering and technology, broadcast content creation including sports and news production, web and online media, mobile media, media-related information technology, multi-platform audience measurement and media technology research.”

BEA Executive Director Heather Birks said, “BEA student members have an incredible range of media technology experience in professional and academic settings, and we are honored to offer scholarships specifically geared towards these students and their potential to help shape the future of the broadcast industry.”

The application deadline is Nov. 2, and recipients will be announced by Nov. 30. The funds will be available for recipients’ use in 2019.