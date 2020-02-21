NAB Offering 2020 Election Toolkit to Broadcasters

WASHINGTON—NAB is helping get broadcasters ready for all of their 2020 election coverage by launching its 2020 Election Toolkit.

A print and online resource, the 2020 Election Toolkit provides TV and radio broadcasters with resources to help identify misinformation online, suggestions on fact-checking, tips for how to help get out the vote and ideas for social media engagement. There are also scripts for public service announcements about primary and general elections, as well as sponsoring debates and candidate forums.

“The election toolkit provides guidance for broadcasters during their election coverage that will educate the electorate, promote civic engagement and build a stronger democracy,” said Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO.