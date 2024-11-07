NAB, MPA Congratulate Trump, Congress on Election Victories

Several media associations offered their congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump and members of Congress on Wednesday, following the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign.

“NAB congratulates President-elect Trump and the new and returning members of Congress,” NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said. “Local television and radio stations are committed to working with the next administration on policies that will enable increased investment in local journalism, emergency information, sports and entertainment on which our communities rely.

“NAB will continue its bipartisan work with policymakers to strengthen this free, local service that is essential to our democracy.”

Trump was highly critical of the mainstream broadcast networks during the campaign, calling for ABC News anchor David Muir to be fired over his moderation of the Sept. 10 presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris. He also recently filed a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS, objecting to how the network edited its interview with Harris on “60 Minutes” in October.

Hollywood also tendered its best wishes to the new President-elect.

“The Motion Picture Association congratulates President-elect Donald Trump and the incoming 119th Congress on their electoral victories,” the MPA said in its statement. “We look forward to working with them on a wide range of important issues for the film, TV, and streaming industry, which supports more than 2.7 million American jobs, boosts more than 240,000 businesses in cities and small towns across the country, and delivers over $242 billion in wages to our workforce each year. We commend everyone who worked this year to ensure fair elections and preserve our nation’s legitimate democratic processes.”