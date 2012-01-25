NAB Launches PSA Website
The Public Service division of the National Association of Broadcasters recently announced a new online resource for public service announcements, Spot Center.
Spot Center was designed “to help broadcasters plan and implement locally-focused community service initiatives.”
The Spot Center website features broadcast-quality, ready-to-air PSAs that member stations can download at any time. The subject matter of these messages covers a wide variety of topics including childhood obesity to autism awareness to pool safety.
The NAB’s Public Service website also includes access to public-service guidebooks and new programming ideas at no cost, as well as the Licensed to Serve newsletter and an interactive map of fellow broadcasters’ work throughout the U.S.
