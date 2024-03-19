NAB Launches 2024 Election Toolkit for Broadcasters

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has launched its 2024 Election Toolkit, an online resource that provides local television and radio broadcasters with tips and resources to combat misinformation, drive get-out-the-vote efforts and cover local, state and federal elections.

“Research suggests only about a third of Americans believe the upcoming 2024 election will be both honest and open, and nearly two-thirds believe that disinformation will influence the outcome,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “Broadcasters’ trusted local journalism combats the overwhelming tide of misinformation and disinformation online, making our role in providing accurate information this election season more important than ever.”

The 2024 Election Toolkit is designed to provide assets help broadcasters serve their communities in the lead-up to Election Day on November 5. The toolkit includes information on identifying false statements online, examples of broadcasters’ work combating misinformation, voter registration resources and guides for finding local polling places.

Broadcast-ready public service announcements encouraging voter participation, produced in partnership with the League of Women Voters’ Vote411.org, are also available in both English and Spanish in the toolkit.

NAB is also encouraging broadcasters to share examples of fact-checking projects, civic news coverage and voter education public service efforts by emailing WeAreBroadcasters@nab.org.