NAB Launches 2022 Election Toolkit for Broadcasters
By George Winslow published
WASHINGTON, D.C —The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has launched its 2022 Election Toolkit, an online resource for local television and radio broadcasters to help them cover 2022 local, state and federal elections and combat misinformation.
The 2022 Election Toolkit includes information on identifying false statements online, suggested tactics for hosting debates, voter registration resources and guides for finding local polling places. Broadcast-ready public service announcements encouraging voter participation are also available in both English and Spanish.
“Local broadcasters are a trusted and reliable source of news and information, which takes on heightened importance in combatting disinformation as Americans exercise their right to vote,” said NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “The toolkit will equip radio and television stations in helping voters make informed decisions at the polls - an essential component in ensuring the vitality of our democracy.”
As part of the effort, the NAB is also encouraging broadcasters to share examples of debate offerings, civic news coverage and voter education public service efforts by emailing advocacy@nab.org.
