NAB Joins National Org Working on COVID Response

WASHINGTON—The NAB has announced it is joining the COVID Collaborative as part of a national effort to create unified action against the COVID-19 pandemic. NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith has been tapped to serve on the group’s National Advisory Council.

The COVID Collaborative is a non-partisan group of leading experts in public health, education and the economy who will work with associations that represent state and local leaders and vulnerable communities to beat the pandemic and safely reopen the country through its “Call to Action Compact.” The group is chaired by former governors Dirk Kempthorne (R-ID) and Deval Patrick (D-Mass.).

“Radio and TV broadcasters have devoted tremendous resources to keeping their audiences safe and informed throughout the pandemic,” said Smith. “Now, as vaccines roll out and the nation’s recovery begins, local broadcasters will play an important role in educating and engaging viewers and listeners. NAB looks forward to working with the Collaborative in leveraging broadcasters’ connections to local communities across America to inform the public and defeat the virus.”

Part of NAB’s effort toward this goal includes a recent survey where they detailed people’s views on the vaccine and what they are looking for as far as information from their local broadcasters. A toolkit with more detailed information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to welcome Senator Gordon Smith and the National Association of Broadcasters to our COVID Collaborative,” said John Bridgeland, the group’s co-founder and CEO. “Having the voice of the nation’s radio and television broadcasters could not come at a more critical time as our country works together to defeat COVID-19 and emerge better and stronger.”