NAB is Moving After 66 Years

WASHINGTON – The National Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors voted unanimously to pursue the relocation of a new NAB headquarters in the Capitol Hill/Capitol Riverfront section of Washington, D.C.



The NAB said the decision came as a result of months of strategic assessment on how best to improve NAB’s advocacy efforts in Washington, and to diversify assets of the broadcast industry’s principal trade association. The Federal Communications Commission, which was once in the NAB’s neighborhood, is now at the Portals near the Riverfront area. NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith also mentioned that when he was Sen. Smith, there were times he did not make the trip to NAB headquarters because it was too hard to get there and back in time for a vote, according to NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton. The Riverfront and Capitiol Hill areas are within walking distance of the Capitol and a short drive to the FCC.



The board vote came after a supporting unanimous recommendation was made by the NAB Real Estate Committee and the NAB Executive Committee.



“I am delighted by today’s vote, which would move NAB to the center of government action in Washington,” Smith said. “Traffic has become so congested in much of Washington that it is extremely difficult for members of Congress and the FCC to visit NAB’s current headquarters. A move to the Capitol Hill/Capitol Riverfront area would provide policymakers and regulators easier accessibility to NAB, and will allow NAB to better showcase broadcast innovation.”



NAB currently owns its 1771 N Street headquarters in the Dupont Circle section of Washington, where the association has been located since 1947.