NAB increases broadcast membership, reveals new TV board

Recognizing that there’s strength in numbers, the NAB, the chief lobbying group for U.S. radio and TV stations, has added some new members from among the broadcast industry, including Local TV, owner of 19 network-affiliated TV stations, as well as several other broadcasting groups and independent stations.

Local TV was formed in 2007 to acquire nine TV stations in eight regions. Today, the organization owns and manages 19 local stations in markets that include Denver, Cleveland and Oklahoma City.

Other radio and TV station groups to recently join NAB include Barry Broadcasting, Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Caledonia Communications, Cameron Broadcasting, Cocola Broadcasting, Delta Broadcasting, Elko Broadcasting, Lake Cumberland Broadcasters, Mountain Valley Broadcasting, Parkin Broadcasting, Perry Broadcasting and WENK of Union City.

Also joining NAB are independently-owned stations KWWF-TV, Cedar Rapids, IA; WADL-TV, Detroit; WGBC-TV, Meridian, MS; KRBK-TV, St. Louis; KNPB-TV, Reno, NV; KKBS-FM, Guymon, OK; and WLNE-TV, Providence, RI.

In related news, the NAB announced the results of its recent election results for its TV board of directors, whose two-year terms will begin at the June 2011 NAB Joint Board of Directors meeting.

The NAB Television Board of Directors includes incumbents Paul Karpowicz, president of the Meredith Local Media Group; Ralph Oakley, president/CEO of Quincy Newspapers; Jim Conschafter, president and market leader of Media General; Paul McTear, president/CEO of Raycom Media; Ray Cole, president/COO of Citadel Communications; and Perry Sook, president/CEO of Nexstar Broadcasting.