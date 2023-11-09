NAB, Humber College NextGen TV Seminar to Focus on Broadcast Positioning System

TORONTO—Humber College and the National Association of Broadcasters will be hosting the Resilient Timing Solutions Seminar on Friday November 17, 2023 from 10 AM – 5 PM at Humber College in Toronto.

The event will focus on the development of a new, robust, and independent timing solution known as Broadcast Positioning System (BPS) that utilizes the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast terrestrial transmission standard, also known as Next Gen TV.

BPS is designed to improve the reliability of GPS technology, which has had a major impact on daily lives. The PNT (Position/Navigation/Timing) signals and other data from GPS satellites empower a wide range of technologies and infrastructures to function reliably. Without these vital timing capabilities, the Canadian and U.S. economies would come to a standstill, the organizers of the event said.

While most people think of GPS as a tool for navigation in their vehicle or on their phone, the reliable delivery of time via GPS is so good that over time it has been adopted and enshrined in the operations of virtually every vital infrastructure sector. These include energy and power grid, wireless communications, financial (equity trades, credit card swipes), transportation (aviation, maritime, rail, surface, pipeline), first responder networks, public infrastructure including dams, information technology, critical defense, manufacturing, healthcare/public health, and food and agriculture to name several, the organizers said.

But the importance of the technology has also increased the risks and the potential damaging impact of outages or system failures.

To address this issue, which the organizers call a trillion-dollar problem, the seminar will feature experts from the U.S. Space Based PNT Advisory Board, Resilient Navigation and Timing Foundation, Canadian Federal Government, National Association of Broadcasters, Triveni Digital, Avateq and Humber College B²C Lab.

The seminar will also include a demonstration of the latest research and development of a BPS resilient solution.