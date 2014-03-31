NAB Education Foundation Announces Service to America Winner

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation announced the winners for the 2014 Celebration of Service to America Awards, recognizing outstanding community service by local broadcasters. Winners will be honored at the Celebration of Service to America dinner held Tuesday, June 17 at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.



“The winners of this year’s Service to America Awards are a testament to local broadcasters’ unyielding commitment to public service,” said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. “These stations signify a truly unique value and positive impact as they weave themselves into the fabric of the communities they serve.”



This year’s Service to America Awards will honor the following broadcasters:



SERVICE TO AMERICA TELEVISION AWARD

This award recognizes a television station for the totality of its efforts and its commitment to excellence in serving its community.



KUSA Denver, Colo.

Owner: Gannett Co., Inc.



KUSA’s year-round service to the local community focuses on prevention, support and action. Catching problems before they arise, the station educates and motivates their broadcast area with initiatives such as breast cancer awareness campaigns; support of the Calm a Crying Baby program, which aims to prevent shaken infant syndrome; and by hosting large and innovative health fairs across the state. KUSA is also the voice of support for local volunteerism and provides recognition of exemplary educators, leaders and volunteers. When a need arises, KUSA is first on the scene providing news and coverage as well as crucial support. Initiatives such as food, clothing and school supplies drives, a telethon that raised $1.1 million to support flood survivors and active fundraising for Colorado wildfire relief has made KUSA a hero in its community.



Category Finalists:

KABC-TV Los Angeles, Calif., ABC Owned Television Stations

WEHT-TV Evansville, Ind., Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc.

WXTV Teaneck, N.J,. Univision Communications, Inc.

WXYZ-TV Detroit, Mich., Scripps Television Station Group



SERVICE TO CHILDREN AWARDS

These awards spotlight television and radio stations for outstanding programs, campaigns and public service announcements produced for the benefit of children.



Radio



WLEN-FM Adrian, Mich.

Owner: Lenawee Broadcasting Company



WLEN-FM is committed to building strong generations, and has done so through excellent community service aimed at the community’s youth. Through multiple campaigns throughout the year, WLEN-FM seeks to build children’s confidence, provide relief and comfort and widen avenues available to them. Community initiatives include: middle and high school job-shadowing/internships at the station, scholarships, the airing of radio spots created by local students, an anti-bullying PSA contest, children’s involvement in WLEN-FM’s “Thank a Vet” initiative, homeless education program, Athlete of the Week, Phone Calls to Santa and much more.



Category Finalists:

KFTK-FM St. Louis, Mo., Emmis Communications Corp.

WHUR-FM Washington, D.C., Howard University



Television



KOBI Medford, Ore.

Owner: California Oregon Broadcasting Inc.



With the creation of the Youth Education Success program, KOBI has found a way to actively involve local businesses in the crusade to help schools affected by budget cuts. On a designated day each month, local “YES” businesses donate a percentage of their earnings to YES. Educators in the coverage area then apply for YES grants. In 2013, the programs KOBI touched included such things as swimming lessons for at-risk youth, anti-bullying programs, robotics clubs, greenhouses, music and sports programs and access to new technologies not supported by the schools’ budgets. The result has been a tremendous impact on schools in Medford, Oregon, changing not only the lives of the youths, but impacting the future of the community.



Category Finalists:

WBZ-TV Boston, Mass., CBS Television Stations

WLTV Miami, Fla., Univision Communications Inc.



SERVICE TO COMMUNITY AWARDS

This category honors radio and television broadcasters for individual campaigns, projects or programs that serve the public good or otherwise provide exemplary service to their local communities.



Radio



KSTP-FM St. Paul, Minn.

Owner: Hubbard Radio



The Zach Sobiech Osteosarcoma Fund was established after Zach Sobiech’s story was featured on the 2012 KS95 for Kids Radiothon. At 17 years old, Zach suffered from a rare and deadly bone cancer. “Death is just another thing on the agenda,” he said over a gently strummed guitar, “I want everyone to know: You don’t have to find out you’re dying to start living.” Zach turned to music for expression and KSTP-FM recognized the powerful messages of hope contained in his song “Clouds.” After its debut on the station, the song went viral. Buoyed by such a response, the Sobiech family and the Children’s Cancer Research Fund established a fund dedicated to raising money for much-needed research on osteosarcoma. Through ongoing support by KSTP-FM, the fund has raised nearly $750,000.



Category Finalists:

KNAI-FM Phoenix, Ariz., Radio Campesina Network

KZST-FM Santa Rosa, Calif., Redwood Empire Stereocasters

WJMZ-FM Greenville, S.C., SummitMedia

WSOY-AM Decatur, Ill., Neuhoff Communications



Television



WCVB-TV Boston, Mass.

Owner: Hearst Television Inc



From the moment the Boston Marathon bombings shook the city, WCVB-TV was on the scene to support and help heal the community. In the immediate moments following the attack, people locally and across the nation turned to WCVB-TV for news and information. In the aftermath, WCVB-TV provided information on how to help the victims and their families and also played a significant role in rehabilitating the city. Through close involvement with the ongoing public awareness campaign “Boston Strong,” WCVB-TV encouraged local residents to support Boylston Street businesses that had been closed during the police investigation, aired a four-hour, commercial-free Boston Strong concert, partnered with the American Red Cross on a blood drive and, six months after the attack, co-hosted a one-hour production of “Boston Strong: Reunited.” By providing a constant resource for safety and recovery, WCVB-TV has exemplified the “Boston Strong” attitude in community service.



Category Finalists:

KOCO-TV Oklahoma City, Okla., Hearst Television Inc

KWTV Oklahoma City, Okla., Griffin Communications

WFAA-TV Dallas, Texas, Gannett Broadcasting

WLWT Cincinnati, Ohio, Hearst Television Inc

WTLV Jacksonville, Fla., Gannett Broadcasting



