NAB Completes Merger With MSTV



Last week, on June 1, the National Association of Broadcasters completed its merger with the Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV). NAB members overwhelmingly voted in favor of the merger.



MSTV has jointly filed FCC comments with NAB on TV broadcasting technical issues, so it isn't surprising that three of the four MSTV employees joining NAB this week will be in the Science and Technology department. These include Victor Tawil, who joins NAB as senior vice president, and Bruce Franca, as vice president. David Donovan, former MSTV president, joins the New York State Broadcaster Association as president and executive director.



The MSTV Engineering Committee, which includes engineers from member station groups and network owned broadcast groups, continues as the NAB engineering committee. The first meeting under NAB was held at NAB headquarters in Washington DC on June 2. I was there and am happy to report the committee was well received by NAB management. Top NAB management, including President Gordon Smith, welcomed committee members and briefed them on NAB activity.



Much of the work of MSTV focused on technical issues critical to off-air TV broadcasting. The support of NAB management, staff and the NAB Science and Technology department will ensure that this work continues and that stations will have technical input on, and an opportunity to discuss, the many challenges facing TV broadcasters and opportunities to advance TV broadcasting technology.



