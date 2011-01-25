NAB and NASBA Launch EAS Outreach Campaign



CYBERSPACE: NAB and the National Alliance of State Broadcasters Associations are teaming up on an outreach campaign to help broadcasters deal with the next-generation Emergency Alert System. A live, virtual town hall meeting will kick off the effort Thursday, Feb. 3 from 4 to 5 p.m. EST.



The meeting will feature Damon Penn, assistant administrator of the National Continuity Programs for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and James A. Barnett, chief of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau of the Federal Communications Commission. The two will provide an update on the current status of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System and the transition to the newly adopted Common Alerting Protocol.



There is no need to pre-register for this event. Prior to start time, simply to http://www.easalert.org and click on “Go To The Town Hall.” Those attending will be asked to provide name, affiliation and e-mail address for notification of future events. The Feb. 3 meeting will be archives at easalert.org within 72 hours of the live presentation.



The next town hall gathering will take place on Thursday, March 10 at 4 p.m. EST and will address the FCC’s Part 11 rulemaking proceeding.



Future presentations will cover such topics as potential funding sources for CAP-compliant equipment and the upcoming national EAS test.



