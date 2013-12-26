NAB Acquires CCW, SATCON

WASHINGTON— The National Association of Broadcasters has purchased the assets of the Content and Communications World and Satellite Communications Conference and Expo events from JD Events, a New York based trade show organizer. CCW and SATCON, held annually in November, are co-located at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. NAB says the two events will complement the association’s existing trade shows and events, including NAB Show, held in Las Vegas annually in April.





CCW is the one of the largest media technology events on the east coast, targeting content creation, management and delivery technologies. SATCON offers education and exhibits serving companies in the satellite-enabled communications and content delivery industry. Both events have grown significantly in recent years, the 2013 CCW (which included SATCON) broke all previously held event attendance records with 6,898 attendees, a 22 percent increase from 2012.



“We have made these additions to the NAB event family with the goal of growing both the attendee and exhibitor base of what has emerged as an important East Coast venue for the content community,” said Executive Vice President of NAB Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “We look forward to developing this event and serving the unique needs of this very important media market.”



Joel Davis, founder and CEO of JD Events, said, “The JDE team has worked extremely hard to build these two shows to where they are today. Along the way we have had the pleasure to work with hundreds of wonderful exhibiting companies and thousands of passionate industry professionals. We believe the shows have now grown to the point where they require a larger more experienced owner, with much deeper industry reach and relationships, to take them to the next level. We are excited to place the future of CCW and SATCON into the very capable hands of the NAB.”



JD Events was represented by The Jordan, Edmiston Group, Inc., a New York City-based investment bank that specializes in the media, information, marketing services and related technology industries.