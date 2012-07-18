Myers installs 50th ProTrack MAM system at KOCE-TV

Myers Information Systems has successful commissioned a MAM module for the Company's ProTrack TV at Southern California's KOCE-TV. The station offers a full schedule of PBS and local interest programming to viewers in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Adding MAM to its existing ProTrack configuration lets KOCE repurpose content and automate file-based transfers between archive and playout servers based on the actual ProTrack schedule. The solution provides real-time insight to scheduling, noting whether content is in-house, within rights to be aired, and compliant with predefined business rules; it helps clear the on-air server with purge orders after confirming a copy is securely in archive.