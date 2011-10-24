Myers Enables Metadata Delivery for U.K. PBS Channel



NORTHHAMPTON, MASS.: Myers Information Systems announced the successful implementation of a metadata delivery platform that will enable the airing of PBS content to audiences in the United Kingdom.



The platform was developed for PBS Distribution (PBSd), a joint venture of PBS and WGBH, Boston’s public television outlet, with international rights to a significant library of public television titles. Myers will supply metadata for the programs identified by PBSd, enabling the new British PBS service--which launches Nov. 1, 2011 on Sky channel 166--to populate its traffic and scheduling system.



