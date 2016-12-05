Murdoch: Fox Could Go Over-the-Top

NEW YORK—While no plans are currently in place, Fox is leaving the door open that it could launch a direct-to-consumer model, according to 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch. Murdoch spoke at UBS’ annual Global Media and Communications on Monday, Dec. 6, where he noted that digital distributions offer a better user experience, but the company was focused on opportunities created by advertising innovation and by working with new third-party digital distributors.

