Murdoch Abandons Fox, News Corp. Merger Plans

NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES—The Fox Corporation has announced that the company’s board of directors received a letter from Rupert Murdoch withdrawing the proposal to explore a potential combination of Fox and News Corporation.

The idea had come under fire from some major shareholders after it was first proposed in October of 2022.

In withdrawing the proposal, Rupert Murdoch indicated that he and Lachlan K. Murdoch had determined that a combination is not optimal for the shareholders of Fox and News Corp at this time, Fox reported.