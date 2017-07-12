Multimedios Goes With AWS for Cloud Services

Click on the Image to Enlarge



PORTLAND, ORE.—Mexican broadcaster Multimedios Televisión is heading to the clouds with help from Amazon Web Services. Multimedios recently selected video processing, distribution and storage systems from AWS Elemental and Amazon Web Services for its online video content. This adds additional cloud-based video processing and content distribution systems to the broadcaster, allowing for an end-to-end workflow to produce and deliver content for its online platforms.

Multimedios has been using AWS technology since 2015, deploying AWS Elemental Live encoding software for real-time video and audio encoding of its broadcast signals for four live multiscreen streams. As part of this new agreement, the broadcaster has incorporated additional AWS Elemental cloud technology across its online video processing and publishing workflow.

AWS Elemental’s on-premises system encodes signals from live broadcast playout into RTMP streams for real-time video processing in the cloud. Its cloud-based deployments perform real-time encoding of three live video streams in adaptive bitrate formats. There is also the AWS Elemental Delta in the cloud, which provides just-in-time packaging for VoD, time-shift and catch-up viewing services for the Amazon CloudFront content delivery network for cloud-based distribution of live streams to Multimedios’ online platforms. Amazon Simple Storage Service, meanwhile, provides on-demand, file-based cloud storage for program highlights and VoD content.

In addition, MediaStream’s cloud-based editing tools were integrated into the workflow to streamline creation and publication of clips to Multimedios’ social media channels and web portal.