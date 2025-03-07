MultiDyne Expands openGear Range

KINGS PARK, N.Y.—MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems has announced that it will soon begin shipping new openGear solutions that condense the features and functionality of its popular hardware products onto modular cards.

The company reported that the solutions will be unveiled at the 2025 NAB Show and that the latest innovations enable several advanced fiber-optic applications for the openGear community, including high-density PTZ camera extension and the conversion of digital cinema cameras for broadcast workflows.

MultiDyne exhibits at Booth N423 in the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 6-9.

MultiDyne said the latest openGear innovations extend the company’s 15-year track record of reimagining its award-winning hardware product designs for modern signal processing scenarios.

“We've been planning this expansion for a while, and it all comes down to our commitment to making things easier and more accessible for our customers,” said Jesse Foster, MultiDyne’s vice president of products. “With the ability to fit up to 10 openGear cards in a 2RU frame, we are packing serious signal density while keeping things manageable. With DashBoard’s intuitive GUI, monitoring video signal type and optical input power levels is a made even simpler. Our customers achieve top performance with minimal setup.”

The company reported that the most striking example is the new HoneyBadger OG, which streamlines the power and performance of the existing x4RU Control Room side unit into a single 2RU openGear frame. HoneyBadger OG’s streamlined form factor opens many new opportunities to leverage MultiDyne’s expansive feature set for production-based fiber transport between venues, trucks, control rooms and/or studios, including 12G throughput, IP connectivity over single-mode fiber, and support for eight camera feeds and SDI return channels.

During the show, MultiDyne will also introduce openGear modules for its Emmy award-winning SilverBack Series of 4K/8K fiber camera adapters to manage incoming production workflows carrying cinematic-quality video acquired in the field.

MultiDyne developed the SilverBack Series to help content producers convert digital cinema cameras into SMPTE studio cameras. SilverBack OG modules will prove valuable for live multi-camera productions in entertainment, sports and worship environments that require space-efficient processing solutions onboard trucks and within small control rooms, it said.

MultiDyne will also introduce openGear modules for its VB Series (VersaBrix) which are ideal for POV/PTZ camera extension in live production. MultiDyne’s VB Series of compact throwdown products offer a configurable platform that users can customize to specifications, including specific I/O counts for video, audio, data and Ethernet transport. The VB Series compatible OG modules can process up to 4 12G-SDI signals to or from a machine room or core processing rack, and bidirectionally manage all the ancillary signals a camera needs including timecode, sync and control.

Widely used in the industry, openGear is an open-architecture, modular frame system that lets users choose the feature, performance, and budget options that best suit their specific application. Its open-source nature gives users control over monitoring through the DashBoard control system for the openGear ecosystem, which includes cross-compatibility across products from the entire community of openGear vendors.

MultiDyne’s openGear innovation rids the need for bulky hardware in tight spaces while maintaining full support for important production signals, including Bi and Tri-Level Sync, Timecode, Tally, 12G-SDI,1GbE, Serial Data, MADI, AES, analog audio, and more. This broadens a user’s scope while preserving the performance of MultiDyne’s specialty packages, such as the camera-dockable SilverBack and high-density HoneyBadger.

MultiDyne will also demonstrate its MDoG Series of IP Gateways, an award-winning series of openGear solutions introduced at NAB Show 2025, working across varied ST 2110 workflows. More details on the demos will be announced later this month the company reported.