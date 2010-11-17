MTV Greece, Nickelodeon choose Etere

Etere has supplied automated workflow software for MTV Greece and Nickelodeon. The two channels use Etere TV automation in master control with SeaChange MCL SD/HD video servers, Evertz QMC-2 HD master control switchers and two Chyron ChannelBoxes.

Etere STMAN provides control over devices for real-time graphics and channel branding. Besides the channels playout system, Etere provided a Cartwall/Jingle Machine to play video clips manually during live and in-studio productions.

An Etere Ingest module is used to manually or automatically capture video to the SeaChange servers, while video materials transfer between servers (main and backup), and nearline storage is implemented with the Etere Data Mover.

The daily schedule for the two channels is prepared with Etere Executive Editor. Finally, MTV Greece and Nickelodeon use Etere Memory for video logging.