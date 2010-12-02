MSG Media’s Audio Gets a Boost from SSL



Media solutions provider MSG Media recently acquired a Solid State Logic audio console for use in their new studio facility.



The company’s C100 HDS digital broadcast console features 32 faders, two Alpha-Link Live I/O units and a MORSE router system with Stage Boxes.



The console will join two other C100s already in use that provide MSG Media with live broadcast and support programming. The third will be installed in the facility’s “multi-purpose room” for use in live audio mixing, voice over and SAP. MSG’s three audio control rooms are linked through a MORSE routing and audio asset sharing system.



The complex’s three audio control rooms and two production studios at New York City’s 11 Penn Plaza building are linked to studios at Madison Square Garden via fibre cable. MSG Media’s three channels include the MSG channel, MSG Plus and Fuse music/entertainment channel.



