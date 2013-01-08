MRG Names Harmonic Top Video Headend Provider

SAN JOSE, Calif. —Multimedia Research Group Inc. has ranked video delivery infrastructure company Harmonic as the top global headend provider within its annual IPTV market report.



MRG's “IPTV Market Leader Report by Product and Region — Fall 2012,” identifies what the group considers to be the best IPTV systems and software companies in six key product categories and geographical regions. The ranking is based on the number of deployed IPTV subscribers using a vendor's products and the calculated number of input channels for the IPTV video headend segment.



Harmonic video infrastructure solutions now power 29.9 percent of IPTV service providers’ headends worldwide. Broken down by region, Harmonic has 45.6 percent of the market share in Latin America, 53 percent in Western Europe and 28 percent in North America.



Jose Alvear, senior research analyst at MRG, said the study was based on data from over 900 service providers and more than 60 vendors.



Over the past two years, Harmonic's IPTV headend solutions have been deployed by more than 240 new telco customers and currently power over 12,000 channels in North America, enabling the company to surpass Google/Motorola as the top provider worldwide. Recent contracts include Northeast Texas telecommunications provider ETEX Telephone Cooperative and Ben Lomand Telephone Cooperative in Tennessee.



“While Harmonic has been the dominant IPTV headend solutions provider in Latin America and Western Europe for years, recent technology advancements like ProStream 1000 with ACE have enabled us to make dramatic inroads in North America,” said Thierry Fautier, senior director of convergence solutions, Harmonic. “Harmonic’s innovative video infrastructure solutions resolve the most pressing needs of IPTV service providers by delivering high-quality video content — including value-added services like multiscreen.”



