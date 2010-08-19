MPEGIF Master Class to explore future of compression, over-the-top TV

Where is video compression headed, and what ultimately will be the role of over-the-top TV?

Those questions, among others, will be addressed during the MPEG Industry Forum (MPEGIF) Master Class at IBC2010 Monday, Sept. 13. The 2010 Master Class will bring together technologists, executives, operators and content owners to explore these critical issues and discuss the opportunities they present.

While MPEG-4 AVC has produced substantial video compression efficiencies, which have propelled it past MPEG-2 as that codec’s successor, the possibility for even greater compression efficiencies is on the horizon with the unceasing progression in processing power. Already simulations of H.265, or HEVC (high-efficiency video coding), have produced promising results.

The MPEGIF Master Class will explore these developments and their impact on service operators as they plan for the future. The class also will examine the role greater compression efficiency may play in delivering 3-D TV content to the home.

The other question mark when it comes to home viewing is over-the-top TV. With an abundance of set-top boxes making TV-Internet connectivity possible and a growing number of Internet-enabled TVs hitting the market, traditional content distributors are scrambling to define their role in the unfolding TV landscape. The MPEGIF Master Class will examine over-the-top TV and how the business model for this developing content distribution source may play out.