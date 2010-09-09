MPEGIF details speaker, panelist lineup for IBC2010 Master Class
The MPEG Industry Forum (MPEGIF) has released a list of presenters who will be offering their insight at the MPEGIF Master Class “An Expert Glimpse of TV in 2011 and Beyond,” Monday, Sept. 13, at IBC2010.
The MPEGIF Master Class will focus on over-the-top TV and the future of compression. (See “MPEGIF Master Class to explore future of compression, over-the-top TV.”)
Speakers and panelists include
- David Wood, deputy director, EBU;
- Torkel Thoresen, chief technologist of broadcast technologies, Telenor Satellite Broadcasting;
- Toby Russell, CEO, 3Vision;
- Benjamin Schwarz, founder, CTO Innovation Consulting;
- Sebastian Moeritz - president, MPEGIF/CEO, dicas; and
- David Price, MPEGIF VP/VP Harmonic.
