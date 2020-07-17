Mount Everest Becomes a 5G Tower

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Mount Everest is no longer just the tallest mountain in the world, it is now the tallest 5G tower in the world. This is according to details provided by TVU Networks.

According to information provided to TV Technology, on May 27 a team of Chinese surveyors summited Mount Everest to remeasure its height. In addition, Chinese telecom companies Huawei and China Mobile used the expedition to install a fiber optic data network up the side of the mountain, creating what they say is the world’s highest 5G network.

China Mobile deployed 5G to make the network immediately accessible. When it went live, it had base stations at 5,300, 5,800 and 6,500 meters. At an altitude of 5,300 meters, the 5G download speed was measured at more than 1.66 Gbps, with an upload speed that topped out at 215 Mbps.

In addition, China Central Television (CCTV) conducted a live, remote broadcast from Everest. To do so, it utilized three TVU One cellular mobile transmitters with new embedded 5G modems set up at the base camp for daily coverage. The TVU Mobile Anywhere app—putting its name to the test—was used at 5,800, 6,500 and 7,800 meters, as well as at the summit (8,848 meters).

TVU Networks tweeted about the broadcast back in May: