Motorola, Verizon Wireless team to create mobile TV tablet

Motorola and Verizon Wireless are developing a digital tablet device that is expected to leverage Verizon’s FiOS digital pay-TV service. According a report, which broke in the Financial Times, the tablet will sport a 10in screen and operate on Android software. The tablet, which may debut as early as Q3 2010, will let users share a wireless data connection with nearby devices and will feature a camera for taking still photos and another for video conferencing. It will also support Adobe’s Flash and is said to be lighter and thinner than Apple’s iPad. The ability to playback Flash, which is ubiquitous on the Internet, is a major differentiator from the iPad. In response to Steve Jobs’ antipathy for Flash, Adobe has ceased development of Flash products for the iOS platform. The co-development of the mobile TV tablet is just the latest partnership between the two companies; Motorola currently makes the set-top boxes for Verizon’s FiOS service.