Motorola develops new gateway for Time Warner Cable

Motorola Mobility is working with Time Warner Cable (TWC) to develop a video gateway platform capable of delivering an advanced consumer in-home entertainment experience. The companies said that by incorporating the latest set-top and gateway-related technologies, Time Warner Cable will continue to enhance its video-based services for subscribers and bring new interactive applications to the home.

In particular, Motorola's DCX3600M Video Gateway enables service providers like TWC to move to IP in the home so that they can more easily offer the types of services consumers are beginning to expect.

Motorola’s DCX3600M Video Gateway includes built-in transcoding capabilities that allow it to convert QAM MPEG-2 services to MPEG-4 for delivery to mobile devices, including tablets and smartphones over the home network. The DCX3600M also provides operators with the flexibility to deliver a mixture of QAM and IP services. The device can tune up to six QAM services simultaneously, or it can access IP services delivered directly over DOCSIS. Motorola's DCX3600M Video Gateway creates an IP home network without having to install new wiring and allows for the seamless sharing of content with other compatible devices in the home.

At The Cable Show, Motorola Mobility demonstrated its new DCX3600M video gateway, which also acts as a high-speed multimedia hub for the home, enabling content viewing in various formats and on multiple devices more easily.