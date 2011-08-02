Most households with connected TVs use apps once a week, says In-Stat

Households with TVs connected to the Internet are adopting apps for their televisions with more than 60 percent using a TV app at least once a week, according to new research findings from In-Stat.

According to In-Stat research director Keith Nissen, TV apps will become a part of the mainstream viewing experience as apps are optimized for the big screen and competitors to Netflix vie for their slice of the over-the-top video subscription pie.



In-Stat’s research reveals:

Shipments of connected TVs with integrated TV applications will grow by an average 36 percent over the next five years.

22 percent of U.S. broadband households already own an HDTV with integrated TV apps.

TV apps are not the primary reason for purchasing connected TVs.

Consumers favoring subscriptions to both pay-TV and online video services rose from 18 percent to 30 percent during 2010, contributing to the continued growth of Netflix.